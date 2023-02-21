Panasonic Launches Lumix S5II Series In India Featuring Real-Time LUTs, Improved Autofocus: All Details

Panasonic has launched the Lumix S5II—the latest addition to its full-frame Lumix S line—in the Indian market. It features in-body image stabilization and an updated phase detect hybrid autofocus system, and a new real-time LUT feature.

Like other members of the Leica L Mount alliance, which includes Leica and Sigma, the Panasonic S5II also features the L Mount compatibility—allowing users to use L Mount lenses with it.

The Japanese tech giant also showcased the Lumix S5IIX, which doubled down on video-specific features and more about it will be revealed in the following months.

Panasonic Lumix S5II Specifications and Features

Advertisement

Panasonic’s Lumix S5II and S5IIX get a newly developed 24-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and a new imaging engine co-created with Leica. It also features 14+ stop V-Log/V-Gamut capture to deliver high dynamic range capabilities. In addition, the real-time LUT feature allows users to apply color grading in real-time, providing a polished look straight from the camera.

For connectivity, both cameras come with Wi-Fi options of 2.4GHz and 6GHz to enable wireless connection to mobile devices. And, with regard to frame rates and resolution, the cameras support 4:2:0 10-bit 6K (17:9 or 3:2) and 5.9K (16:9), 4:2:2 10-bit C4K/4K, and FR (High Frame Rate) in C4K/4K (48p). Full HD in 120p and slow & quick motion in C4K/4K(1-60fps) / FHD(1-180fps) are also available.

Panasonic Lumix S5II Price and Availability

Panasonic’s Lumix S5II for the body-only variant is priced at Rs 1,94,990 and for those interested in the kit with a 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 lens, the cost is Rs 2,24,990. Moreover, the Lumix S5II combo kit includes two lenses: 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 lens and the Lumix S 50mm F1.8 lens, and is priced at Rs 2,44,990.

Advertisement

The Panasonic Lumix S5II will be available at Panasonic Lumix 4K Zone, Lumix lounges and other offline and online retailers. However, the Lumix S5IIX will be available in the following months, and isn’t available at the moment.

Read all the Latest Tech News here