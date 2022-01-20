Panasonic LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera BS1H Launched: Price And Specs

Panasonic has launched a new mirrorless camera in India. The Panasonic LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera BS1H has been launched in India with cinema-quality video recording. The camera has been launched with a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor with Dual Native ISO that captures up to 6K resolution videos. The camera is likely to be used by those who are into film-making and videography. The Panasonic LUMIX Single Mirrorless Camera BS1H has been made available across all Panasonic shops in India and comes with several features that make it quite an attractive offering for creators. Let us take a look.

Panasonic LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera BS1H Price and Availability

The Panasonic LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera BS1H has been launched at a price of Rs 3,39,990 in India and is available for purchase across all Panasonic shops in India. The camera is already available for purchase across retailers in the country.

Panasonic LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera BS1H Specifications

The Panasonic LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera BS1H comes with a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor that is capable of recording 6K videos at a 30 frames per second (FPS) frame rate. The camera can record 4K videos at a 60FPS frame rate, on APS-C Crop. The camera also comes with a Dual Native ISO feature that allows users to set two levels of ISO, and comes with more than 14+ stops of V-Log/ V-Gamut. It also comes with RAW video capabilities with Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR. The Panasonic LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera BS1H comes with unlimited recording time, which is only limited by the amount of storage you have in place.

The camera can also act as a remote control for up to 12 cameras with the LUMIX Tether for Multicam feature. It also comes with USB and LAN Tethering, so you can connect it directly to the internet.

In terms of design, the Panasonic LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera BS1H comes with a compact and lightweight design, the company has claimed, and it uses SDK support, and comes with multiple mount options for industrial and commercial usage.

