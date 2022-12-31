Partying This New Year's Eve? Here's Why Taking an Uber is a Good Idea

As we approach the end of 2022 and prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve, it’s important to remember to prioritize safety, especially if you plan on consuming alcohol. One way to ensure that you can still have fun with friends and family while staying safe is by using services like Uber.

Uber says it is committed to safety and has implemented a number of measures to reduce incidents, including new safety protocols and technology. So, while you enjoy the celebrations and ring in the new year, remember to take care of yourself and use these resources to help you stay safe. In the Uber app, you can access the following safety features:

Audio rear seatbelt reminder: Uber has launched an audio rear seatbelt reminder for riders. Before each trip, the driver’s phone will play a reminder and the rider will receive a push notification reminding them to wear their seatbelt.

Share your trip details: A feature called ‘Share Your Trip’ allows users to keep up to five ‘trusted contacts’ informed about the status and location of their journey.

24/7 Safety Helpline: A 24/7 Safety Line available to users for non-emergency matters. This support is now extended for 30 minutes after the trip ends and is accessible via phone or the Uber app. Uber has two support centers in India which handle the majority of calls within the first 30 seconds.

Updated RideCheck feature: Uber has updated its ‘RideCheck’ feature in India to detect anomalies during trips, such as unexpected routes or early endings, and offer support. When detected, both the rider and driver receive a notification.

SOS Feature for Hyderabad: SOS integration feature in Hyderabad, which allows riders and drivers to connect with local police in the event of an emergency. The feature also shares critical information, including live location, with police. The company is reportedly in talks with other major cities to bring this feature to more locations.

Additionally, the brand has implemented an OTP verification system in which riders must share a four-digit PIN with their driver to start the ride. This ensures that riders are entering the correct vehicle, and in case of an emergency, users can use the in-app emergency button to connect with local police for assistance.

