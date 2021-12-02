PC Market Grew 21% In Q3 2021, HP Emerges Leader With 27% Market Share: Report

The overall PC market in Western Europe saw an year-on-year growth of about 21 percent during Q3 2021, according to a new report from Canalys. The report says that HP emerged as the market leader, shipping a total of 4.4 million PC units in Western Europe, accounting to a total of 27 percent of the market share. HP was followed by Lenovo that gained a 25 percent market share with 4.1 million shipments. Canalys said in its report that the market is expected to grow further in 2022 despite lingering concerns regarding supply constraints.

The report says that hybrid working conditions and demand for high-specification systems would shield the market from future disruptions. Dell, Apple, and Acer followed HP and Lenovo to make up for the top-5 brands in Western Europe. The report says that Acer did not register any significant growth due to a decline in demand for Chromebooks, where Acer has the largest market share.

The report suggests that Western Europe’s PC market saw a shift towards the commercial segment during this period of consistent growth. A research analyst said that the commercial segment grew 31 percent year-on-year compared to the 11 percent on the consumer side. The analyst said that he expects the commercial segment to experience a sustained period of growth well into 2023.

The tablet segment in Western Europe registered a decline in Q3 2021. The total shipments remained at 6.9 million, down by 20 percent year-on-year. The report says this is a “corrective decline" after tablets saw a boom in sales during Q3 2020 due to a PC shortage.

MacBook-maker Apple registered a growth of 33 percent while all other major vendors took a hit during this quarter. Apple dominated the tablet market with a 33 percent growth. Apple dominated the segment with a market share of 45 percent.

