PCs Not Supporting Windows 11 Version Now Show You This Annoying Watermark

People using Windows 11 on PCs that are not officially supported will be seeing a new watermark at the bottom-right of their screen. As you might know, Microsoft has set strong support criteria to run the new Windows version, which has left millions of PCs ineligible.

People have tried other ways to install the operating system on the machines, and a new Windows 11 update ensures that those people are well aware of their system’s incompatibility with the new version.

Also Read: Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Review: Flexible, Reliable But Expensive

Advertisement

So, if you have installed Windows 11 in the past few days, you will notice an annoying watermark on the screen. The watermark says, “system requirements not met. Go to Settings to learn more."

Microsoft started testing the alert earlier this year through the Windows 11 beta version. And it seems intent on making people buy new hardware to use the new Windows operating system. But it is possible that Microsoft could offer this watermark for machines that are compatible with Windows 11 but their system’s TPM secure boot is turned off.

For now, the watermark does not disrupt your system and any functionalities of the platform. Microsoft has always kept its older versions supported, and it is likely that even with this alert, the company wouldn’t like to pose an issue for the users.

Also Read: Apple Could Bring Under-Display Face ID Tech With iPhone 15 Pro Next Year

But expect the company to gradually make changes, so that people using Windows 11 on non-supported machines eventually upgrade to newer models, giving them access to all the Windows 11 features and official support from the company. Microsoft has a broad plan to increase the active devices running on Windows 11 and that’ll happen gradually.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

Advertisement

But Windows 10 is likely to be the main focus of the company for at least another few years, till the machine upgrade timeline compels users to buy new Windows 11 machines.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.