Philips Launches SpeedPro Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaners: Prices, Features And More

Home appliance brand Philips has launched its new range of cordless vacuum cleaners. The Philips SpeedPro vacuum cleaners come with a design that has been inspired by an Indian household, and come with many smart features including an LED light, up to 50 minutes of battery backup, and more.

Philips SpeedPro Vacuum Cleaners Price

The Philips SpeedPro Vacuum cleaners have been launched in three variants - the Philips SpeedPro Cordless Stick FC6723, which is priced at Rs 29,995, the Philips Speedpro Cordless FC6726, which is priced at Rs 34,995, and the top-spec SpeedPro Aqua variant, that is priced at Rs 39,995 in India. The vacuum cleaners are available for purchase on Philips India website.

Advertisement

Philips SpeedPro Vacuum Cleaners Features And Specs

The Philips SpeedPro range of vacuum cleaners come with two operating modes. In normal mode, it delivers up to 50 minutes of cleaning while the Turbo mode gives you up to 22 minutes of fast, deeper cleaning. There is a 180-degree suction nozzle on all three vacuum cleaners that delivers powerful pick-up of even the tiniest dust particles. The vacuum cleaners also come with PowerCyclone 7 technology that is a cyclonic separation technique that separates dust from air.

The Philips SpeedPro Aqua FC6728 features a 3-in-1 vacuum, mop and handheld functionality. There is a vacuum and mop function that allows the Philips SpeedPro Aqua to be the one-and-only cleaning device user’s will need. It is also easy to switch to the detachable handheld vacuum for when you need to clean pet hairs and dirt off your sofa.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

The Philips vacuum cleaners have been launched in order to give competition to Dyson, the leader in the handheld cordless vacuum cleaners space. Philips, bringing in years of experience while trying to offer a similar experience is surely something that will bring competition to Dyson’s V-series of vacuum cleaners that have been fairly popular.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.