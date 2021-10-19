Pixel 6 Launch Live Updates: Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Prices Announced, Pre-Orders Start Today

According to a recent report, the Pixel 6 Pro‘s triple rear camera will come with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 shooter, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 4X zoom telephoto shooter. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, will come with the same primary and ultra-wide shooter, but without the 4X zoom telephoto shooter. Up front, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 shooter, and the Pixel 6 will have an 8-megapixel shooter.

The report cites a line in the code of the Google Camera app to hint that the Pixel 6 Pro’s front camera may have an ultra wide-angle lens. A source was quoted as saying that the selfie camera on the Pixel 6 Pro offers two predefined zoom levels - 0.7x and 1.0x.

In terms of video, the report says that the Pixel 6 Pro will support 4K video recording in 60FPS from the main camera. However, it is limited to 4K recording at 30FPS through the ultra-wide, telephoto, and front cameras. The maximum zoom level at 4K recording with 60FPS frame rate is set at 7x, according to the report. It also says that this there is up to 20x zoom when recording 4K in 30FPS or 1080p 30FPS. 20X zoom, the report says, is also the maximum zoom for photos on Pixel 6 devices. Further, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will support audio zoom.