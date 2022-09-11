Pixel 6A Users Can Now Fix The Fingerprint Sensor Issue: How It Works

Quite a few of the Pixel 6a users have complained about issues with their fingerprint sensor, which allowed unregistered fingers to unlock the device. Now, Google seems to have heard their pleas, and released a fix for the problem with its new Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) for the Android 13 version this week.

The QPR Beta 1 version brings fixes for multiple issues, including the fingerprint sensor which is embedded into the display on the Pixel 6a.

We didn’t notice the problem with our Pixel 6a unit but many people on the internet have shared their concern regarding the privacy loophole of the phone’s security feature. After all, you could use any of the 10 fingers and the phone will unlock for the person. It is good to see that Google has issued a release to fix the problem.

However, the release is still in Beta, so most of you will have to wait for the final public version of this Android 13 release to get the issue fixed. If the Pixel 6a is your primary device, we advise you to wait for the main update or else you will have to lose all the data residing on the phone before installing the beta version.

Pixel 6a Available At Special Price In India

Flipkart has announced that as a part of its The Big Billion Days, it will be selling the recently launched Google Pixel 6a for just Rs 27,699. A 10% discount on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards is included in the offer price. Pixel 6a was launched for the price of Rs 43,999 on Flipkart in July earlier this year and is available in just one variant - 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage.

Now, it is not clear if Flipkart will also include exchange offers in the mix, but as things stand, Pixel 6a will be selling like hot cakes during the much awaited sale. Google launched the Pixel 6a in India for Rs 43,999.

