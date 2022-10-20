Pixel 7 Users To Receive Free VPN By Google One Soon

When Google announced the Pixel 7 series, the company promised that the Pixel 7 phones will feature VPN by Google One as a free perk. But notably, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launched bereft of the free service. Now, 9to5Google has found a support document that more or less confirms as to when Pixel 7 owners can expect the free VPN service to come to their devices.

The supporting document states, “As of December 2022, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro consumers can access VPN by Google One at no extra cost on those devices through the Google One app without a Google One subscription. All other Google One membership benefits are sold separately."

Unfortunately, customers in India and Singapore are going to be left in the dust, as Google clearly points out that Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices are not going to be supported in the two Asian countries.

It is also worth noting that current Google One subscribers who have taken 2TB or higher tiers, already have an included access to the VPN by Google One service.

It is currently unclear why Google delayed the free VPN by Google One launch for its Pixel 7 Series customers, considering that the service has already been operational as part of Google One. Nevertheless, December awaits!

