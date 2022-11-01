Pixel 7a Features Leaked, Could Be A Flagship-Grade Phone In 2023

Google Pixel 7 series has launched, even in India this year. But attention is already moving towards the next Pixel series phone. The Pixel 7a is unlikely to launch before the end of this year, but it could very well be showcased at the Google I/O 2023 keynote.

And with that in mind, some alleged features of the Pixel 7a have leaked on the internet, and it seems Google is now going to upgrade the hardware and aspects of its so-called affordable Pixel. This year, we saw the Pixel 6a come close to the design and quality of the flagship Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

And in 2023, Google could raise the stakes further. The report says Pixel 7a will get wireless charging, and also see major upgrades in the camera department.

It has already been said that Google will utilise its new Tensor G2 chip to power the Pixel 7a, but the upgrade is also likely to include an all-new ceramic body, a first for the Pixel a lineup.

Google could also offer more than two cameras on the Pixel 7a, with the possible inclusion of a telephoto sensor mooted for the first time outside of the Pixel Pro models. As for wireless charging, Pixel 7a is likely to have this as a novelty and only offer support for 5W charging speed as per the report.

Going by these details, it is also possible that Google will include a high refresh rate screen on the next Pixel a smartphone. All these upgrades are going to come at a cost, and Google might pass on the improvements to the consumers, asking them to shell out more for the pure Android Pixel experience.

If that does happen, then the Rs 43,999 of the Pixel 6a in India will be surpassed by its successor next year. And it will be interesting to see if people would be willing to shell out more for the Pixel 7a if these features do come through.

