Pixel Pass That Bundles Google Services Launched for New Pixel Phones

Google has announced the launch of Google Pixel Pass that bundles mobile services, device protection and regular device upgrades for the latest Pixel phones. It essentially brings a host of premium services under one plan, exclusively for Pixel phone users. Pixel Pass is $45 (approx Rs 3,400) per month for the Pixel 6 and $55 (approx Rs 4,100) per month for the Pixel 6 Pro users. The subscription programme is similar to Apple One and the iPhone Upgrade Programme.

In terms of benefits, Pixel users with Pixel Pass will get access to YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium services that ensure an ad-free video and music experience. Users will also get 200GB of Google One cloud storage that also includes Google Store discounts, automatic phone backup, and more. Other benefits of Pixel Pass include Google Play Pass with access to hundreds of games and apps completely free of ads. The phones will get Preferred Care coverage for hassle-free device repairs.

Users can subscribe to Pixel Pass on the Google Store or with a phone plan on Google Fi. Google says users will save up to $294 (approx Rs 21,990) over two years when they purchase the plan via Google Store. If users subscribe through Google Fi with a phone plan, they save an additional $5 off the monthly Fi plan, totalling up to $414 (approx Rs 31,000) in savings over two years. Google says users can always cancel Pixel Pass membership and pay off the remaining value of their Pixel phone at a regular price.

Google also finally launched the latest-generation Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro earlier this week. The Google Pixel 6 has been launched for $599 (roughly Rs 45,000) in the US, while the Pixel 6 Pro carries a price tag of $899 (roughly Rs 67,500). The smartphones will initially be launched in eight regions - the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Taiwan. Availability in other regions, like India is not known yet. It is already up for pre-orders, and the actual sale will begin on October 28.

