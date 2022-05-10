Pixel Watch Launch: Everything We Know About The Smartwatch Ahead of Google I/O 2022

Google’s major developer-centric conference, the Google I/O, starts tomorrow, May 11. The conference has become synonymous with the company unveiling next-generation Android OS, though the tech giant has showcased some hardware in the past as well. This year, Google is expected to unveil its first in-house smartwatch, dubbed the Google Pixel Watch. Though the company is yet to confirm its development officially, Google’s patent filing for the ‘Pixel Watch’ has been spotted in the past. Additionally, several publications and tipsters have shared some details, and here’s everything we know about Alphabet-owned Google’s new smartwatch.

Firstly, the company may unveil three Watch models, as per the Bluetooth SIG website. A filing by Google highlights three models - GWT9R, GBZ4S, and GQF4C that may refer to models for different regions. As mentioned, Google had filed a trademark for the Google Pixel Watch moniker at the United States Patent and Trademark Office recently.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: New Features Of The Upcoming Google Pixel Watch Revealed: All Details

Perhaps the most significant update came from Android Central last month when the publication procured alleged live images of the Google Pixel Watch. A source told the publications that the watch, which could be “a testing model for the Internal Pixel team," was found at a restaurant. The images highlight a round casing with a metal crown and bottom. The casing also seemingly houses two buttons for greater control apart from touch gesture support. The publication further highlights that the Pixel Watch’s band is a proprietary Google band and looks very similar to the jelly-like Apple Watch sports bands. The front panel has a glossy glass finish, and the watch reportedly supports Qi Wireless charging.

There’s not much known on the software side, but the rumoured Google Pixel Watch would likely run on Google Wear OS with tweaks to support Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Both companies had earlier announced a partnership to improve smartwatch technology. In fact, Samsung’s current-gen Galaxy 4 series watches are powered by Wear OS by Samsung made in collaboration with Google. We can also expect some premium fitness features from Fitbit - a company now owned by Google.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Advertisement

In terms of pricing, tipster Yogesh Brar had claimed on Twitter that the Google Pixel Watch could be priced between $300 (roughly Rs 23,200) and $400 (roughly Rs 31,000). The watch would take on premium smartwatches offered by Samsung, OnePlus, and Apple.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.