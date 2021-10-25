PlaySation 5 Tips: Here's How To Connect PS5's DualSense Controller To Smartphone, PC

Sony’s PlayStation controllers have always been iconic. From DualShock to now DualSense, the PlayStation controller has always been a much talked about topic. With the PlayStation 5, Sony has given us the most advanced gaming controller we have ever seen on a mainstream gaming console. There are extremely sophisticated haptic mechanics and adaptive triggers that adapt to the game a user is playing. The DualSense controller also features a new and enhanced design, with some extra weight to increase feedback. Unsurprisingly, the Sony PlayStation 5’s controller also gives users the ability to connect to other devices like laptops or smartphones.

These advancements appear to be prompting Xbox to explore developing an alternative controller to compete with DualSense. But the glaring point is how readily the Sony PS5 DualSense controller can be used with other gadgets, particularly Windows pcs. Here’s a quick method to connecting the Sony PS5 DualSense controller to a PC, laptop, or smartphone.

How to Use USB cable to Connect a PS5 DualSense Controller to a Laptop/PC

This phase of the setup is a cakewalk. You’ll need to have a USB Type-C to USB-A cable connected to your PC to link the controller to it through USB.

If you don’t already have one, get a cable, plug it in, and you’re ready to go. The main drawback is that the DirectInput driver does not guarantee that each and every game will recognize the DualSense controller because most PC games depend on the Xinput driver, which is utilized by Xbox consoles.

Connect Your DualSense controller to your PC or smartphone via Bluetooth

Needless to say, your PC or laptop must have Bluetooth enabled for this to work. If your PC lacks Bluetooth, try purchasing a Bluetooth 5.0 USB adaptor.

To connect the DualSense through Bluetooth, follow these steps:

>Step 1: In Windows, navigate to the Bluetooth & other devices settings menu. You may locate it in the Control Panel or by using the Windows search.

>Step 2: “Add Bluetooth or other devices" should be selected. On the “Add a device" screen, select “Bluetooth".

>Step 3: Hold down the PlayStation logo and the Share button on your DualSense controller at the same time to enter pairing mode. When the pairing mode is enabled, the LEDs around the touchpad will flash rapidly.

>Step 4: On the “Add a Device" screen, DualSense will display as “Wireless Controller." When you click on it, Windows will complete the pairing process.

How to Connect DualSense Controller to an Android or iOS Device

>Step 1: Hold down the PS and Create buttons on your DualSense controller until the light surrounding the trackpad begins to glow blue.

>Step 2: Navigate to Settings on Android or iOS. Select Bluetooth.

>Step 3: On Android, press the Pair new device button. The controller should be at the bottom of the list in the Other devices section for iOS users. You should be paired after tapping on the controller.

