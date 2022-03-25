PlayStation 5 Gamers Will Get This Screen Feature In Coming Months

PlayStation 5 users could have some good news from Sony in the coming months. The company has been working on variable refresh rate support for the latest gaming console since last year, and reports suggest it could roll out very soon.

Variable refresh rate (VRR) is a known concept in smartphones and monitors but Sony bringing it to the PlayStation 5 is a big deal, enhancing the experience for gamers with a lag-free output.

You will notice these changes in the Screen and Video settings of the PlayStation 5 after a software update rolls out in a month or two for the users.

But just because you have a PlayStation 5 doesn’t guarantee you the support for variable refresh rate. For the feature to work you also need a TV or a PC monitor that is compatible to run the technology, and for that, you need the HDMI 2.1 port. The new games launching should get VRR support by default, while the older games can become compatible with an update patch from the developers.

Sony is also giving PlayStation 5 users the choice to either automatically enable VRR to all games, even the unsupported ones. You can also do it manually for each game to get the best results. But from our experience, we suggest you don’t enable VRR for unsupported titles, as it could pose some issues while gaming.

Gaming is a big part of today’s market, with online penetration enabling more people to jump in the ring. Google recently talked about bringing variable refresh rate feature for Chrome OS, as the platform opens up the doors to the Steam app store for gamers.

Such a move could also allow Google to explore the Chromebook market beyond the educational segment, where it primarily sells right now.

So, a premium Chromebook could be on the horizon in the future, with partners like HP and Asus on board.

