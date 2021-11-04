PlayStation 5 Gets Integrated Apple Music While Playing Games: Here's How To Set Up

PlayStation 5 users are now able to stream Apple Music on their PS5 consoles. Sony said PS5 users, who have Apple Music subscription, can now access the streaming service while gaming. Sony made the announcement in a blog post saying PS5 users with an Apple Music subscription can enjoy more than 90 million songs from Apple Music. Notably, both PlayStation and Xbox users already have the facility of streaming Spotify. The new integration will give PS5 users more options to curate their background music playlist.

According to the blogpost, the Japanese tech giant’s collaboration with their US counterpart makes the PS5 the “first gaming console" to introduce an integrated Apple Music experience.

“PS5 users can either start the Apple Music app before hopping into a game, or during gameplay by pressing the PS button on the DualSense wireless controller to access the Control Center and select the Music Function card," Sony said while explaining how to access Apple Music on PS5. Even as Sony has brought Apple Music to PS5 users, it is not known when the streaming service will be available on Xbox consoles.

Sony said it is providing PS5 users “seamless integration" with the Apple Music, as there will be the option of playing even music videos in the background. Apple Music has a vast library of 4K music videos. By selecting the Music Function Card on their PS5 consoles, users can also find playlist recommendations that match the game they are playing.

>How to set up Apple Music on PS5

Sony has also listed ways to download Apple Music on your PS5 console.

Step 1:Select All Apps from your media home

Step 2:Select Apple Music > Download

Step 3:Launch the Apple Music App

Step 4: Now either Sign up or Log in, and then enter your details

Step 5: Follow the prompts to link your accounts

It is to be noted that only users of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition can access Apple Music for now. Sony has not made clear whether the feature will be available for PS4 users.

