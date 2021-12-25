PlayStation 5 India Restock on December 28: How, Where To Buy, Prices and More

The Sony PlayStation 5 is going on restock again in India on December 28 at 12PM IST. The Japanese electronics maker announced the restock on the Sony Center website, ShopAtSC. Apart from Sony Center, the PlayStation 5 will also go on sale on Amazon. Other retailers like Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, and more are also said to restock the PlayStation 5 console on December 28, reports have suggested.

Both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will go on pre-orders on December 28. The last restock of the PlayStation 5 consoles in India came on December 6, where the consoles were sold out within minutes of going for pre-orders. According to the Sony Center website, customers will be able to pre-order the PlayStation 5 consoles on December 28, but there is no estimated date of delivery. Amazon has also announced the restock, but has not mentioned when buyer can expect deliveries to take place.

To pre-order the latest PlayStation 5 or the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, buyers can head to either of these websites and click the PlayStation 5 banner. The PlayStation 5 Standard Edition with a disc drive is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990 in the country. In the box, users get a single PlayStation 5 DualSense controller along with the console and other cables and paperwork.

PlayStation 5, Sony’s latest gaming console was launched back in November 2020. Ever since its launch, the PS5 has remained in short supply across the world due to stock issues. More than a year since launch, the supply chain issues still exist, given that it is still quite difficult to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 console.

