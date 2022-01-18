PlayStation 5 India Restock Today: Here’s How And Where To Order PS5 Consoles

The Sony PlayStation 5 is going on its first India restock in 2022 today. The latest gaming console from Sony will be up for pre-orders today on multiple retailers like Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop, and more. The Sony PlayStation 5 was launched in late 2020, and early 2021 in India, but this is only the 12th restock we are seeing in the country as the supplies for the latest PlayStation still remain short. Only the standard edition PS5 will go on pre-orders today, the Sony Center website hints.

Users can pre-order the Sony PlayStation 5 and on either of the abovementioned retailers. The Sony Center website says that users will get their hands on the latest PlayStation 5 by February 8 if they pre-order today. Users can pre-order the PlayStation 5 by just logging on to either of the websites and searching for PlayStation 5, if it is not there on the homepage itself. People can also avail a bunch of bank offers, no-cost EMIs, free delivery, and more deals while ordering their PlayStation 5 console.

Reports have suggested users facing snags while ordering the PlayStation 5 in the past. It has been said that Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, and more have earlier cancelled pre-orders due to unknown technical challenges.

The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the standard disc edition, while the Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990 in India. Only the standard edition of the PlayStation 5 seems to be going on pre-orders today, as the Sony Center website hints.

Those who wish to buy the PlayStation 5 in today’s restock are advised to be ready at 12PM as stocks are known to last minutes before being taken up by enthusiastic gamers who are still trying to get their hands on the latest PlayStation console.

