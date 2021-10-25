PlayStation 5 India Restock Today Today - How And Where To Pre-Order, Prices & More

Sony PlayStation 5 is going on pre-orders today. The Sony PlayStation 5 standard edition with a disc drive and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are both available for pre-orders at Sony Center today. The PlayStation 5 last went on pre-orders on October 4 last time, when the latest Sony gaming console went for pre-orders via multiple retailers including Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and more. Today, however, the PlayStation 5 is only available for pre-orders on Sony Center.

Those who want to pre-order the PlayStation 5 can go to the Sony Center website (Shopatsc.com). There, they will see a PlayStation 5 pre-order banner on top that says that both the PlayStation 5 standard edition and the Digital Edition will be up for pre-orders at 12PM (noon) IST. Both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are up for pre-orders today. Users can log in to the website at 12PM (noon) to order. According to the Sony Center website, the PlayStation 5 consoles pre-ordered today will be delivered by November 10. Users can also avail EMI options and can pick up the PlayStation 5 from their nearest store as well.

The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 in India for the standard edition and Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition. As expected, the stocks may be limited and will run out within minutes. So those who are wanting to get their hands on a new console should act fast.

