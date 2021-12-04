PlayStation 5 Next India Restock Is On December 6 - Here's How To Buy, Price And More

The Sony PlayStation 5 is still as hard to get your hands on as it was a few months back. While the Sony PlayStation 5 has seen a fair share of restocks, the quantity of consoles has still been scarce in the country. Now, the PlayStation 5 is getting restocked on December 6 in India at 12PM (noon), according to Sony Center’s website ShopatSC. As with previous restocks, this time around also the PlayStation 5 is expected to be restocked on multiple retailers.

The December 26 restock comes over a month after the previous PlayStation 5 restock on October 25. Both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will go on sale on December 6, the ShopAtSC website shows. The Sony PlayStation 5 is also expected to go on sale on other retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more. While these websites have the console listed but there is no pre-order or restock date.

Advertisement

The PlayStation 5 was launched in November 2020, and has faced global stock issues worldwide. PlayStation 5 is a year-old now, but it is still quite difficult to get your hands on the console. Now, it doesn’t look like the console will be any easier to buy, as Sony is reported to have reduced its production for the PlayStation 5 for this fiscal year due to supply constraints and logistics issues. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990 in India, while the standard edition with a disc drive is priced at Rs 49,990.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.