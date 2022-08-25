PlayStation 5 Prices Hiked, Sony Blames It On Economic Slowdown: All Details

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that due to rising global inflation rates and other external factors, it has decided to take the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in markets across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Canada. In the US, there won’t be a price hike.

For the Indian market, no announcements have been made yet, but given the fact that PlayStation India falls under the SIE Europe umbrella, the Indian market is expected to receive a similar price hike to Europe. Moreover, on August 22, 2022, the PlayStation 5 was restocked across ecommerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon and ShopAtSc, albeit as a bundle with a digital code insert for Horizon Forbidden West. Sony India has only been offering bundles during the past few sales, unofficially increasing the price as is.

Here are the Updated Prices, Effective Immediately:

In the European market, the previous price was €499.99. So, roughly, what the market is witnessing is a ten percent price hike.

Europe

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99

PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

UK

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99

PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022)

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax)

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

China

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan

Australia

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95

PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95

Mexico

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999

PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

Canada

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99

What Does it Entail For The Upcoming Holiday Season?

With big-name launched like The Last of Us Part I and God of War Ragnarök still to come this year, it is unlikely that PS5 sales will be affected. In PlayStation’s blog post, Jim Ryan, CEO and President, SIE said “The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries."

