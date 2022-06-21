PlayStation 5 Restock In India Today: Here's How And Where To Pre-Order PS5 In India

The Sony PlayStation 5 is getting another restock in India today. The latest gaming console from Sony will go on pre-orders at 12PM (noon) IST and will be up for pre-orders on several retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Today’s PlayStation 5 is the 17th restock in India since the console was launched back in January 2021. If you are looking to get your hands on the PlayStation 5, you can try your luck today at Amazon, or Flipkart, or Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Games The Shop. Now today, only the standard edition with a disc drive is going on pre-orders and those who wanted to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will have to sit this one out. Buyers who pre-order today will also get Rs 499 off on a bundle of the PlayStation 5 and Gran Tourismo 7, which will cost Rs 54,490, as against the Rs 54,990 sticker price.

This is the first PlayStation 5 restock in India since February. Now, while the availability is an issue, users in India have also faced issues in getting their orders processes on the likes of Games The Shop, Croma, Flipkart, and more. Reports suggest even Amazon has shown issues with PS5 pre-orders in the past.

The Sony Center website shows that those who pre-order the PS5 today, will get deliveries on or around June 30, 2022. However, the website says that there could be delays due to COVID-19 restrictions. While the website shows about 9 days for the console to arrive, we have seen in the past that users have gotten their deliveries within a week of placing order.

To order the PlayStation 5, users need to log on to any of the retailer’s website before 12PM, and then look for the PlayStation 5 pre-order page. Most of the e-commerce platforms have the listing ranked on their home page, but users can search for PS5 on the respective website to find the pre-order listing.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 in India for the standard disc edition, while the Digital Edition of the PS5 is priced at Rs 39,990 in the country. Sony also sells the DualSense controller separately, for those who like to have multiple controllers with their console. The Sony DualSense controller is priced at Rs 5,990 in India.

