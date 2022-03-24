PlayStation 5 Runs Out Of Stock Within Minutes Of Pre-Orders Going Live In Latest India Restock

Sony PlayStation 5, the latest gaming console from the brand was restocked today. As expected, the PlayStation 5 went out of stock within minutes of the pre-orders going live on multiple retailers. The PlayStation 5 was restocked for pre-orders on the Sony Center website (ShopAtSc) and Vijay Salesm but ran out of stock within 10 minutes of the pre-orders going live. Only the PlayStation 5 standard disc edition was up for pre-orders in this restock, which is priced at Rs 49,990. The PlayStation 5 was launched in late 2020 globally and in Jaunary 2021 in India. With more than 15 months since the PlayStation was first launched, it is still rare and quite difficult to get your hands on.

The last time PlayStation 5 was restocked in India was on February 22, more than a month before today’s drop. Back then as well, the PlayStation 5 was sold out before most users were able to click the buy button. The PlayStation 5 comes in two models - the Digital Edition and the Standard Disc Edition. The Digital Edition PS5 costs Rs 39,990 and the Standard edition costs Rs 49,990. Both are identical in terms of design and specifications and only differ in terms of the presence or absence of a disc drive.

The PlayStation 5 consoles and even Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and Series X consoles are hard to find online due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. Both companies have previously indicated that problems with supply will persist in 2022 as well. However, customers can check offline stores where the PS5 supply is said to be better than online platforms.

While the console itself is a rare product to get your hands on, the accessories like controllers and headphones are there in stock on most online platforms. The Sony DualSense controller for PlayStation costs Rs 5,990 for the standard white and black colour options, and Rs 6,390 for the Cosmic Red controller. The Sony Media remote is selling at Rs 2,590 and the Sony HD camera costs Rs 5,190. The PlayStation 5 headset costs Rs 8,590 in India.

