Home » News » Tech » PlayStation 5 Shipments Surpass 30 Million, But Finding One At Retail Price Remains Tricky

PlayStation 5 Shipments Surpass 30 Million, But Finding One At Retail Price Remains Tricky

Finding a PS5 console at retail price remains difficult in offline markets across India, with retailers in the market citing lack of official supply and 'black market' sales as reasons for the scarcity.

Advertisement

By: Shaurya Sharma

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 14:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Buying a PS5 offline remains as difficult as ever. (Image: Sony)
Buying a PS5 offline remains as difficult as ever. (Image: Sony)

In New Delhi’s Gaffar Market, a wide range of items can be found at various price points, but one item remains elusive: the PlayStation 5. Despite the console’s launch in India nearly two years ago, it is still difficult to obtain at its retail price. Though availability has improved with 30 million units officially sold according to Sony, the question remains as to why the PS5 cannot be easily purchased at its retail price.

WATCH VIDEO: Still Can’t Find a PS5 at MRP? Here’s The Truth Behind PS5 Scalping

Advertisement

To gain insight, we visited Gaffar Market, located near Karol Bagh, to speak with some of Delhi’s largest offline video games retailers. Two primary questions were asked: when can consumers expect the PS5 to be readily available and what is the reality of the alleged ‘black market’ sales that have been affecting the community since launch. Additionally, we asked them why one should choose to purchase offline rather than online—on some of the most popular ecommerce websites.

RELATED NEWS

Additionally, we asked them why one should choose to purchase offline rather than online—on some of the most popular ecommerce websites in the country.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

first published: January 20, 2023, 13:42 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 14:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+62PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Mallika Sherawat Makes Jaws Drop With Her Pool Pictures In Orange Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Bikini Looks