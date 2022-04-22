PlayStation Gamers Will Soon Start Getting Ads In Free-To-Play Games: Report

Sony is reportedly working on bringing ads on free-to-play PlayStation games, soon after rival Microsoft was reported to be working on something similar for Xbox games. The development was first reported by Insider, and the report said that the ads will appear in games and are meant to give developers of free games a way to monetise their work and encourage them to continue making free-to-play games.

The report says that the in-game ads are expected to launch by the end of the year and would appear in inconspicuous places within the game like billboards. There is also a possibility that players could get rewards for watching ads on free-to-play PlayStation games. The report says that the ads in PlayStation games will be sold through a private marketplace.

It is not known if Sony will take a commission or fee from the ad revenue, but it is considering developers to pay for consumer data.

This comes about a week after Microsoft was reported to be planning a similar model for free-to-play Xbox games. There also, the ads are expected to roll out later this year, and Microsoft doesn’t plan to take a cut from the revenue, the report last week had said.

Microsoft is also concerned that the ads could “irritate" players, and is planning on building a “private marketplace" to let only select brands into the new programme. According to the report, Microsoft will not use the data it collects from Bing search engine and other services for targeted ads on Xbox gaming service. “We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for players and developers but we don’t have anything further to share," a Microsoft spokesperson told Insider last week.

