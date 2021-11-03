PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2021: Knockout City, The Persistence & More

PlayStation Plus subscribers will get six titles in to add to their library this month. The list for free games on PlayStation Plus for November was released yesterday. The blog post from PlayStation also said that in order to mark PS VR’s fifth anniversary, this month’s PS Plus lineup will also include three bonus PS VR titles. The titles were made available on Tuesday and will be free till the next month.

The free games this year include Knockout City, First Class Trouble, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Standard Edition, and Until You Fall. Out of these, The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Until You Fall will be free for PS VR. Knockout City and First Class Trouble will be available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be available only for PlayStation 4 users.

Last month, in October, PlayStation Plus members got multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose, golf PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X for free. All these titles were available for free till November 1. PlayStation users who have subscribed to PlayStation Plus subscription service for their consoles get free games every month. Mostly, users of both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 get the free games. This month, however, the company has added three VR Games to mark the fifth anniversary of PS VR.

