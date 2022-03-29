PlayStation Plus Plans Announced, Will Rival Xbox Game Pass With PS4 And PS5 Games Access

Sony has made its big announcement for gamers on Tuesday, revealing its new-look PlayStation Plus subscription service which will be available in Essential, Extra and Premium avatars. The company is bringing its new game access service to select markets such as the US, UK, Japan and parts of Europe from June onwards.

The three-tier plans of PlayStation Plus start from $9.99 (Rs 755 approx) in the US with the Essential service. PlayStation Essential prices start from $14.99 (Rs 1,133 approx), and the Extra service also costs $14.99 (Rs 1,133 approx) in the country. The price difference of $5 (Rs 350 approx) means you get additional benefits with the other two PlayStation Plus plans.

Also Read: GPU Prices Are Coming Down In India: Here’s What Led To The Increase And Will Prices Fall Further?

Advertisement

Let’s take a closer look at what Sony PS gamers are getting with these plans.

PlayStation Plus Essential Offers

- Two games can be downloaded in a month

- Exclusive discounts

- Cloud storage to save games

- Access to online multiplayer service

PlayStation Plus Extra Offers

- Same benefits as the Essential pack

- Get access to a catalogue of over 400 PS4 and PS5 game titles, which can be downloaded for playing.

PlayStation Plus Premium Offers

- All benefits of Essential and Extra packs

- Get 340 games, including PS3 games via the cloud network

- Access to old and classic PlayStation, PS2 and PSP gaming titles; both available for streaming and download.

- Time-limited game trials of select titles before users can buy

Advertisement

Also Read: WhatsApp 2GB File Sharing Limit: Why It’s The Next Big WhatsApp Feature

Sony also has a PlayStation Plus Deluxe pack which will be available in select markets, where cloud streaming is not popular or available. Sony says at launch it will have, “titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal."

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

With the launch of PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now will no longer be available as a standalone service, and existing users will be switched to PlayStation Plus Premium without any additional fees at launch.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.