PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Getting These Games For Free In March

PlayStation Plus subscribers get free games every month. (Image Credit: Sony)

PlayStation Plus subscribers can download February's free games till February 28.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 25, 2022, 14:54 IST

Sony PlayStation users get free games every month. Next month, in March, PlayStation Plus subscribers will get four games, where three will be available for PlayStation 4 players, and only two will be available for PlayStation 5 users. All the four games will be available to download via PlayStation Plus starting March 1, Sony said on Wednesday. The four games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers are Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

Out of the four games, Ark: Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing will come only for PlayStation 4 users, and Ghostrunner will come for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, on the other hand, will be available for free to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users for free starting March 1.

Ark: Survival Evolved is a multiplayer survival game from Studio Wildcard that was launched in 2017 on PlayStation 4. It was an early access title on PCs, and a sequel for the game starring Vin Diesel is currently in development.

Team Sonic Racing is from the popular Sonic franchise and is a competitive arcade racing game. The game allows players to form teams and play together. They can also share power-ups with each other on the track.

Ghostrunner, on the other hand, is a first-person action game. The game has a similar theme to Cyberpunk and is developed by One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks.

Finally, the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is the most popular game that is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users for free next month. Sony is calling Ghost of Tsushima: Legends a bonus game. It allows gamers to choose from four classes and a variety of modes like story, survival, 2v2 competitive rivals, and more.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can download February’s free games till February 28. These include EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure.

first published: February 25, 2022, 14:54 IST