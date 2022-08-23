PlayStation VR2 To Launch in Early 2023: Confirmed Specs, Games and More

Sony has confirmed that its one-of-a-kind PlayStation VR2 is slated to launch in early 2023. Sony has already had a stellar 2022 with PlayStation, thanks to big-name launches like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and the new PS Plus, with the blockbuster God of War Ragnarök still to come. The gaming giant aspires to carry this momentum forward going into 2023 with the launch of the PS VR2.

While we may not have an official release date or price, it is more than likely that Sony will look to go all-out with launch window titles like Horizon Call of The Mountain, Resident Evil 8 and Among US VR. Moreover, if the PS5’s price is any indication, Sony is expected to price the PlayStation VR 2 aggressively, with competition from products like Meta Quest growing.

PlayStation VR2 Confirmed Specifications

Earlier this year, Sony announced the specifications that VR2 will come with. To offer rich detail, VR2 is going to come with an OLED display panel with a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and a frame rate of up to 90/120Hz. The VR System will also feature four cameras for headset and controller tracking, and an IR camera for eye tracking. The field of view is expected to be 110 degrees.

More Emphasis on Haptic Feedback

For better immersion, Sony is trying to double-down on the haptics for the VR headset, a feature that debuted with the PS5 DualSense controller. Sony says the haptics combined with enhanced fidelity, wide FOV, eye tracking and 3D audio will ensure that in-game actions are amplified sensorily to a new level, setting benchmarks for the industry.

The PlayStation VR2 is expectedly going to come with a new a new VR controller called the PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller. As per Sony, the new controller will support adaptive triggers, akin to the DualSense controller. This should allow for more immersive sensory experiences.

