PM Modi Launches IN-SPACe Headquarters In Ahmedabad: What Is It And Why Is It Important

PM Modi Launches IN-SPACe Headquarters In Ahmedabad: What Is It And Why Is It Important

The Prime Minister termed the launch of IN-SPACe as a ‘watch this space’ moment for the Indian space industry as it is a precursor to many development and opportunities.
The establishment of IN-SPACe was announced in June 2020. It is an autonomous and single window nodal agency in the Department of Space for the promotion, encouragement and regulation of space activities of both government and private entities. It also facilitates the usage of ISRO facilities by private entities.

Tech Desk
Updated: June 10, 2022, 18:57 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal, Ahmedabad today. The programme also witnessed the exchange of MoUs between IN-SPACe and private sector companies working in the field of space-based applications and services.

The Prime Minister termed the launch of IN-SPACe as a ‘watch this space’ moment for the Indian space industry as it is a precursor to many development and opportunities. He said “IN-SPACe will give an opportunity to the youth of India to showcase their talent to the best minds of India. Whether they are working in the government or in the private sector, IN-SPACe will create great opportunities for all." The Prime Minister further elaborated “IN-SPACe has the potential to revolutionise India’s space industry. So this is what I would say - ‘Watch this space’. IN-SPACe is for space, IN-SPACe is for pace, and IN-SPACe is for ace."

The Prime Minister said that for a very long time, the private sector in the space industry has been viewed merely as a vendor, a system that always blocked the ways of progress for the private sector in the industry. The Prime Minister said only big ideas make winners. By reforming the space sector, freeing it from all restrictions, by supporting the private industry through IN-SPACe, the country is starting a campaign to make winners today. The private sector will not just remain a vendor but will play the role of a big winner in the space sector. When the strength of government space institutions and the passion of India’s private sector will meet, not even the sky will be the limit, the Prime Minister added.

India is working on a New Indian Space Policy for coordinating between government companies, space industries, startups and institutions. We are soon going to bring a policy to improve ease of doing business in the space sector, the Prime Minister informed.

first published: June 10, 2022, 18:57 IST