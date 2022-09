PM Modi To Launch 5G On October 1: Here’s How Jio, Airtel, Vi Will Introduce 5G In India

Prime Minister Narenda Modi will launch 5G services in India on October 1 at 10 AM. The three major telecom operators– Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

Reliance Jio will connect a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. This will demonstrate how 5G will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, obliviating the physical distance between them. It will demonstrate the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country, remotely, without the need of an AR device.

Watch Video: Reliance Jio 5G Announced: What is Jio True 5G And All Details

Advertisement

In the Airtel demo, a girl from Uttar Pradesh will witness a lively and immersive education experience to learn about the solar system with the help of Virtual reality and Augmented reality. The girl will share her experience of learning with the PM by appearing on the dias through a hologram.

The Vodafone Idea test case will demonstrate safety of workers in an under construction tunnel of Delhi Metro through creation of a Digital Twin of the tunnel on the dias. Digital twin will help give safety alerts to workers in real time from a remote location. PM will take a live demo from the dias to monitor the work in real time through utilising VR and Artificial Intelligence.

The Prime Minister will visit an exhibition and will witness the demonstration of the use of 5G technology in multiple areas. The various use cases that will be demonstrated in front of PM in the exhibition include precision drone based farming; High Security Routers & AI based Cyber Threat Detection Platform; Automated Guided Vehicles; Ambupod – Smart Ambulance; Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality /Mix Reality in Education and Skill Development; Sewage Monitoring System; Smart-Agri Programme; Health diagnostics, among others.

Advertisement

5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. Also, It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, delivery of critical services such as tele-surgery and autonomous cars among others.

Advertisement

5G will help in real time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.

Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here