Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30 emphasised the significance of funding the nation’s future through investments in the digital industry, technology, innovation, and sustainability.

According to Modi, investments have increased over the past two years, and India is one of the main economies with the quickest growth rates.

During his virtual address, while inaugurating the smart campus of German automotive giants, Bosch, in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister stated: “This is the era of technology. We all have seen the benefits of technology in the last two years when the world was fighting the biggest pandemic. Therefore, it is important to invest even further in tech and innovation."

“I am happy that Bosch India has worked not only on innovation but also in giving it scale. A key pillar in this will also be sustainability," he said.

Advertisement

Additionally, the PM said that with solar energy installation capacity expanding roughly 20 times in the previous eight years, India’s growth is becoming more environment-friendly.

“I was told that Bosch has achieved carbon neutrality both in India and outside. This is inspiring," the Prime Minister added.

In addition to India commemorating its 75th anniversary of independence, he noted that Bosch was marking the completion of 100 years of operations in India.

According to him, the Bengaluru campus will take the lead in creating cutting-edge goods and solutions for both India and the rest of the world.

PM Modi outlined the initiatives taken by the central government to use technology, such as bringing the internet to every village in the country, and he urged the business to increase investments.

He noted that the goal of a “Digital India" is to fully integrate technology into all facets of governance.

Advertisement

“I would urge the world to make use of these opportunities and invest in our nation. Thanks to our youth, our start-up ecosystem is among the biggest in the world. In the tech world itself there are so many opportunities," he added.

In order to fuel the business, Modi said that Bosch had combined the finest of German engineering and Indian energy and asked the company to “think of doing even more in India".

“Set goals for the coming 25 years of what your team can do. 100 years ago, Bosch came to India as a German company. But today, it is as much Indian as it is German. It is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy," said that prime minister.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Bosch is more than merely a maker of goods or a provider of software and added that “it has been made possible by its commitment and hard work. It is a dream company for young engineers to work with."

The Karnataka CM also expressed his desire for Bosch to construct its top research facility of international standards in Bengaluru and pledged the state government’s complete support in this endeavour.

Advertisement

Bosch is celebrating 100 years of its presence in the Indian market. Over all these years, the company has established 18 production facilities and seven development and application centres across the country, employing almost 31,500 individuals.

As reported earlier this year, over the next five years, Bosch India will invest more than Rs 1,000 crore in the localisation of innovative automotive technology, therefore supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat, India’s self-sufficiency objective. It is also expected to invest another Rs 1,000 crore in digital mobility solutions in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.