Poco C50 Budget Phone Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, and Features

Poco has unveiled its affordable handset in the Indian market this week. The company launched Poco C50 smartphone in the country, which will go on sale from January 10 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone comes in green and royal blue colour options.

POCO C50 PRICE IN INDIA

The Poco C50 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,499 and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model will cost Rs 7,299. The device will be available in India from January 10 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The company also offers a 1-year warranty for the phone and 6 months warranty for the in-box accessories.

Advertisement

POCO C50 SPECIFICATIONS

The Poco C50 has a 6.52-inch water-drop notch display with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The back panel has a leather-like finish and a dual-camera system. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 512GB.

Advertisement

In terms of camera specifications, On the back, the device comes with an 8MP main lens and an auxiliary lens. For video calls and selfies, Poco C50 comes with 5MP front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It boots on Android 12 Go Edition. It has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS for connectivity.

Read all the Latest Tech News here