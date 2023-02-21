Poco C55 With HD+ Display And MediaTek Helio SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Poco has launched its new budget smartphone in India this week. Poco C55 looks to keep the budget buyers engaged as most of the country’s launches now focus on 5G networks. The latest C-series phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset, and looks to differentiate itself with a unique design touch that is hard to find in this range. You also have a large capacity battery that keeps the phone ticking.

Poco C55 Smartphone Price In India

Poco C55 has launched in India in two variants with a starting price of Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, going up to Rs 10,999 for the 6GB model. Poco will start selling the phone in the country from next week.

Poco C55 Specifications

Poco C55 looks to meet the needs of a budget smartphone user by giving them a large 6.71-inch HD+ display that gets Panda glass protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 1TB. Poco is offering the Android 12-based MIUI 13 version on this device but we are hoping the Android 13 version comes eventually.

Poco C55 features a dual rear camera system of a 50-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the phone has a 5-megapixel camera. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that gives you regular 10W charging speed via microUSB port which is not the standard anymore. The device gets IP52 splash-resistant rating, weighs 192 grams and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Since the budget market has been starved of options in the past few quarters, people would surely consider the Poco C55 for its brand value and also the promise of support from Xiaomi.

