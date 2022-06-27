Poco F4 5G Goes On Sale In India: Price, Offers And Specifications

Poco’s recently-launched Poco F4 Pro is going on sale today. The smartphone was launched in India last week at a price of Rs 27,999 onwards, but you can get it in Rs 23,999 during the first day of the sale.

Poco F4 5G Price And Availability

The Poco F4 5G has been launched at a price of Rs 27,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999. On the first day of sale, Poco is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on the smartphone. Further, SBI debit and credit card holders can get a Rs 3,000 discount on the smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 23,999 onwards.

Poco F4 5G Specifications

The Poco F4 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has been launched with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 64-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapxel macro lens. Up front, the Poco F4 5G comes with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Poco F4 5G comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port. The Poco F4 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery paired with 67W fast charging.

