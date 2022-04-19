Poco F4 GT Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed: Price, Specifications And More To Know

Poco F4 GT smartphone launch date is on April 26, and the global unveiling of the device will be followed by the launch in the Indian market. The new Poco F series device is likely to feature the top-end Snapdragon chipset, it is also expected to give you 120W fast charging support.

Multiple reports say the Poco F4 GT will be the rebadged version of the Redmi K50G gaming smartphone. Considering the Poco F3 GT was nothing but a rebadge of the Redmi K40. And if that is indeed the truth, buyers can expect the Poco F4 GT to be a power-packed device.

Also Read: Google Pixel 6 Users Facing Call Rejection Issues And They Don’t Know Why

Advertisement

We will know about the Poco F4 GT smartphone on April 26 which is a week away from now.

Poco F4 GT Price Expected

Poco F4 GT prices could be close to what the Redmi K50G costs. In China, Redmi K50G was launched for RMB 3,299 (Rs 39,600 approx), and going by Poco’s aggressive pricing, expect the Poco F4 GT prices to be around the same mark. However, Poco F4 GT India prices could tell us a different story, probably putting it close to the Motorola Edge 30 Pro or the Realme GT 2 Pro for buyers.

Poco F4 GT Specifications Expected

Advertisement

Poco F4 GT is likely to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that might not expand further thanks to UFS 3.1 technology. It could be one of the first smartphones to come with the Android 12-based MIUI 13 version in the market.

Poco F4 GT could have a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Also Read: Everything We Know About OnePlus Nord Buds Earbuds Ahead of April 28 India Launch

The phone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Poco F4 GT could have a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging, like the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and the Xiaomi 11T Pro among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.