Poco M4 5G's Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of April 29 India Launch

Poco will launch the Poco M4 5G smartphone in India on April 29. The launch will take virtually, and fans can watch the event on Poco India’s official YouTube at noon. Ahead of the official launch, the company has set up a dedicated website on Flipkart that confirms its key specifications. The website also highlights its design, and the smartphone looks similar to the Poco M4 Pro 4G with the flat edge design and rounded corners. We can notice that the upcoming Poco M4 5G will feature three colours - Black, Blue, and its iconic Yellow.

The website highlights a distinct rear camera module that runs across the upper portion of the back panel. It adopts a black finish and houses dual rear cameras and the LED flash. It also includes the Poco branding on the left. The top spine of the phone has the 3.5mm audio jack, and bottom spine includes the USB-C port and speaker grille.

Poco has confirmed the Poco M4 5G will feature a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The front panel has a waterdrop-style notch that houses the 8-megapixel snapper. It will draw power from MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset that is designed for affordable smartphones with 5G. The dedicated microsite highlights that the Poco M4 would support seven 5G bands. Its rear camera setup will include a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Some customers may get unhappy with the absence of an ultra-wide-angle camera.

The phone will also come with a chunky 5,000mAh battery, and it will weigh 200 grams - roughly five grams heavier than the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Another key feature of the Poco M4 5G includes an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It will be interesting to see how the phone will be priced, though it may be priced around Rs 15,000.

