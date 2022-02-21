Poco M4 Pro 5G India First Sale On February 22: Get This Smartphone At A Special Price

The Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone is going on sale in India this week, and the company is giving buyers multiple reasons to get the new device right away. Poco M4 Pro 5G has launched in India at Rs 14,999 and this 5G smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and up to 8GB RAM with virtual extendable RAM feature.

>Poco M4 Pro 5G First Sale Price In India

Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale in India is slated for 12 PM on February 22. Poco M4 Pro 5G has launched in the country with price starting from Rs 14,999. But those buying the smartphone on February 22 can get it for just Rs 13,999.

This offer is available for one day, and the discount of Rs 1,000 can be availed by using SBI debit or credit card for payment. So, if you have been planning to get this device, why not buy it at a special price which makes it a better deal.

>Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications

Poco launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone earlier this month priced at Rs 14,999. The smartphone gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that supports 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate for improved gaming performance. Poco has given special focus to the looks of the device, going for a punch hole cutout on the display which houses the selfie camera.

Poco M4 Pro 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM. For storage, you can choose between 64GB and 128GB models, expandable further using the hybrid SIM slot. Poco M4 Pro 5G runs on MIUI version but only based on Android 11 operating system. Thankfully, the Android 12-based update should be coming to the device soon.

For imaging purposes, Poco M4 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Poco M4 Pro 5G has been provided with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging speed over USB Type C port.

