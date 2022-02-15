Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How To Watch Livestream, What To Expect

Smartphone maker Poco will launch the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India today. The smartphone is said to come to India as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China last year. The smartphone will be launched at 12PM (noon) IST and will be sold on Flipkart. The Poco M4 5G has been leaked on multiple occasions in the past. Poco India head Anuj Sharma has said that the company will launch at least one model in each of its four series - X series, M series, C seris, and F series.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will be launched in India today, February 15 at 12PM (noon) IST. Users can watch the launch livestream by heading to the company’s website and YouTube channel. Further, Flipkart has also released a microsite for the smartphone, which reveals a few details about the M4 Pro 5G. The Poco M4 Pro has already been launched in the Europe and comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

In terms of specifications, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is said to come with the same specs as the Europe version. The smartphone will may come with a 6.6-inch punch-hole display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be launched in three colour options - Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow. The smartphone may come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM with up to 2GB of RAM expansion technology.

In terms of cameras, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is said to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front camera.

In a recent interview with News18, Poco mobile’s India head told us that this year Poco will be launching a mix of 5G and 4G smartphones and not just 5G-enabled phones in 2022. Sharma added that the smartphone market in India has gotten “too complex" and it has become difficult to add everything along with 5G connectivity in budget phones due to the rising costs.

