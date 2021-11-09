Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Today: How To Watch, What To Expect In Terms Of Price, Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G will be unveiled today at a global event. The smartphone has been teased and rumoured on extensively in the past weeks and is said to come with a 50-megapixel camera, 33W fast charging, and more. The smartphone is set to launch today at 8PM GMT +8 (5:30PM IST). The virtual event will be livestreamed via YouTube and other social media channels. Reports suggest that the Poco M4 5G will be a similar device to the Redmi Note 11 5G, and may be priced around the same range globally.

The Poco M4 5G will be launched at 8PM GM +8 (5:30PM IST) at a virtual event that can be streamed from the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media handles. It is not known if Poco will launch anything else apart from the Poco M4 5G. Alternatively, readers can watch the launch event live from the video embedded below:

In terms of specifications, Poco has been teasing details about the smartphone ahead of today’s launch. The smartphone will be powered by an “ultra fast" processor based on a 6nm chip. The smartphone will come with 33W fast charging, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and more.

More specifically, leaks have hinted that the Poco M4 5G may come with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

