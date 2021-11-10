Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 810, Dual Cameras: Price, Specs & More

Poco has launched its latest offering, the Poco M4 Pro 5G at a virtual event on Tuesday. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is the successor of the Poco M3 Pro 5G and comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China last month. The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a 90Hz display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The Poco M4 Pro 5G has been launched at a price of EUR 229 (roughly Rs 19,700) onwards for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 21,400). The Poco M3 Pro 5G has been launched in three colour options - Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black. The smartphone will be available in the Europe starting November 11. There is no word on an India launch as of now.

In terms of specifications, the Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response rate. The display comes with DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is also a dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that is claimed to expand the RAM by up to 8GB using the built-in storage.

In terms of optics, the Poco M4 Pro 5G offers a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Connectivity options on the Poco M4 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared Blaster, NFC, FM Radio, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Alongside the Poco M4 Pro 5G, the company also launched the Poco F3 in a Moonlight Silver colour option.

