Poco M4 Pro 5G Renders Leaked, Phone Will Likely Be a Rebranded Redmi Note 11

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will launch on November 9, the company announced earlier this month. Ahead of the launch event, a new leak tips its key specifications and renders. As per the alleged renders via 91Mobiles, the Poco M4 Pro 5G carries a large rectangular rear camera module that spreads across the upper half of the rear panel. This design takes inspiration from the original Poco M3 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G. However, based on the specifications and even appearance, the phone appears to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G that recently debuted in China. The leak also corroborates old rumours that suggested the same about the two smartphones. Notably, the Poco M3 Pro 5G that is available in India is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G but with a slightly different design.

The renders also highlight the Poco M4 Pro 5G in a single grey colour finish. However, we may see more colour options including the company’s distinct Yellow colour option, during the launch. The rear camera module includes a large Poco branding. The front panel has a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

So far, Poco has confirmed the Poco M4 Pro 5G supports 33W fast charging. If the phone is a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G, then we can expect a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may also carry the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. But the Poco M4 Pro 5G will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box, uniform across Poco, Redmi, and Xiaomi smartphones. The upcoming Poco phone may get a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Other expected features include 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0.

