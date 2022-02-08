Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch in India on This Date: All Details

Poco has announced the launch of the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone in India on February 15. The announcement was made on the company’s official social media channels. The official poster showcases a blue colour option and the distinct rear camera module that adopts a black shade. The rear camera module also includes the big Poco branding. The first made its debut in November 2021 and is available in select markets. The India-specific variant and the global variant likely share the same specifications. Currently, Poco already sells the MediaTek 700-powered Poco M3 Pro 5G in India for a starting price tag of Rs 14,449. Similar to other Poco phones, the Poco M4 Pro might retail on Flipkart.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone sports a 6.6-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The screen also comes with DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Under the hood, we get the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The same processor also powers several affordable 5G phones like Vivo V23e 5G, Realme 8s 5G, and Lava Agni 5G. Additionally, the phone has dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that utilises idle storage to increase RAM capacity to further boost the phone’s performance.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle snapper. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The front camera is placed behind the hole-punch cutout at the centre of the front panel. It gets the standard connectivity options such as Connectivity options on the Poco M4 Pro 5G to include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Infrared Blaster, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Like other budget smartphones, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco M4 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Price

Currently, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is retailing at GPB 229, which is roughly Rs 23,000 for the sole 6GB model. The price in India could be under Rs 20,000.

