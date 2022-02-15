Poco M4 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Price, Features and Availability

Poco has launched the new Poco M4 Pro smartphone in India on Tuesday, marking the company’s first device in 2022. The device features a 90Hz display, powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipset and has been optimised for gamers with a dual speaker setup. Poco is also introducing its version of virtual extendable memory called Turbo RAM with this device.

>Poco M4 Pro 5G Price in India and Availability

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India starts from Rs 14,999 which gets you the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. You can buy the 6GB + 128GB model for Rs 16,999, while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage gets a price tag of Rs 18,999. Poco M4 Pro 5G will be available on Flipkart for buyers in the country.

>Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with support for 90Hz smart refresh rate that switches based on the content streaming on the device. The screen comes with a punch hole cutout, gets 240Hz touch sampling rate and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Poco seems to have gone with an LCD panel instead of AMOLED to keep the cost down.

The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core chipset, paired with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM that comes along with 64GB, and 128GB storage, respectively. The space is further expandable up to 1TB using the dedicated card slot. Poco has launched the M4 Pro 5G with MIUI 12.5 version based on Android 11 operating system but the company is going to roll out Android 12-based MIUI 13 version for the device very soon.

For imaging purposes, Poco M4 Pro 5G gets a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front it has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies, video calls and more. Poco M4 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

You have Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, dual SIM support, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS with GLONASS, Infrared and USB Type C as the connectivity options. It even has the headphone jack for wired music streaming and dual stereo speakers for enhanced sound output.

