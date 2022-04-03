Poco M4 Pro And M4 Pro 5G Available In India For Special Price: Here Are All The Details

Poco M4 Pro and the M4 Pro 5G smartphones are going to be available for a special discounted price in India this week. The company has shared a teaser of its new Poco Cricket carnival that starts at midnight tonight from April 4 to April 10 for buyers in the country.

Poco M4 Pro and M4 Pro 5G Smartphone Special Price Sale

Advertisement

Poco M4 Pro and the M4 Pro 5G smartphones can be purchased for a special price of Rs 12,999, thanks to the new special sale offering. Both the phones generally come for Rs 14,999 which gets you the 4GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of Poco M4 Pro 5G and the Poco M4 Pro 4G smartphones respectively.

Also Read: Android Phones Could Soon Lose The SIM Card Slot For Good: All Details

The company has not shared details about the discount, so it seems the price cut is direct, and you don’t need any card discount to avail the special benefit.

Poco launched both the Poco M4 Pro and the M4 Pro 5G a few weeks back, and already you have a chance to grab it for a bargain price of Rs 12,999 which is available on Flipkart.

Poco M4 Pro and M4 Pro 5G Specifications

Advertisement

Poco M4 Pro 4G gets a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset which is paired with up to 8GB RAM. The phone offers 128GB of storage and has a triple camera setup at the back of 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel and a macro sensor. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.

Advertisement

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 3: Here Are The Redemption Codes To Win The Free Rewards

Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. And the 5G tag has taken a knock on the quality of the display panel, giving you an LCD panel instead of AMOLED. The phone is powered by the 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which comes with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM. Poco M4 Pro 5G only has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Quick Look: The Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphone From Poco In India

The battery pack of 5000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.