Poco M5 Launched In India With Triple Cameras, MediaTek Chip: Price, Specs And More

Poco has launched its latest Poco M5 smartphone in India. The Poco M5 has been launched with a MediaTek chipset, a 90Hz display, triple cameras, and more. The Poco M5 has been launched as a budget offering in India, and comes with a faux leather back panel and a two-tone colour scheme.

Poco M5 Price

The Poco M5 has been launched at a price of Rs 12,499 onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 14,499 in the country. The Poco M5 will go on sale on Flipkart, with the first sale taking place on September 13. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Icy Blue, Power Black, and Yellow.

Poco M5 Specifications

The Poco M5 has been launched in India with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Poco M5 that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Poco M5 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port.

