Poco May Launch Its First Gaming Laptop in India Soon

Poco is seemingly planning to launch its first laptop in India soon. According to 91Mobile, a Poco device has landed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database with the model number ‘G16B01W.’ Interestingly, the same model has been spotted on a replacement battery meant for the Redmi G laptop that is available in China. The leak, therefore, indicates that the upcoming Poco laptop could be a rebranded Redmi laptop, though details are still preliminary. The Xiaomi-owned sub-brand is also said to be expanding its portfolio in India with new TWS earbuds and smartwatch next year.

The replacement battery unit carrying the model number spotted on BIS is rated at 3,620mAh cell (15.2V, 55.02Wh), indicating the Poco laptop may get a similar battery unit.

Redmi already has a bunch of laptops under its brand in China, and Xiaomi launched two-Redmi branded notebooks in India in August this year. On the other hand, the gaming-centric Redmi G laptops can be configured with both Intel’s 11th-generation CPU and AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor. The 2021 lineup features a 16-inch screen with up to 144Hz refresh and Nvidia’s 3060 graphics. Users also get 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity, and DTS:X Ultra 3D surround sound support. There are also features including USB Type-C charging, a three-level backlit keyboard, and Xiao AI digital assistant. The laptop’s price in China starts at roughly Rs 64,900 for the Intel Core i5 model.

If the rumours are accurate, Poco’s first laptop in India could likely be targeted at gamers as both Xiaomi and Redmi are currently selling productivity-centric notebooks in the country. Poco also launched its first gaming smartphone, the Poco F3 GT in India earlier this year that is essentially a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, first launched in China

