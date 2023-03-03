Poco Phones MIUI 14 Update Timeline Revealed: Here’s When You Get Android 13 This Year

Poco is the latest brand to share its software update timeline for its consumers. Poco will be using Xiaomi’s MIUI software for its devices, and the new MIUI 14 version based on Android 13 is finally coming to Poco owners over the next few quarters. Poco has a slew of budget, mid-range and performance devices in the country and most of them will be getting a taste of the new MIUI 14 version which was announced recently with the Xiaomi 13 series in Barcelona.

Poco Phone MIUI 14 Update: Full List

Q1 2023

- Poco X5 Pro 5G

Q2 2023

- Poco F4 5G

- Poco F3 GT

- Poco X3 Pro

- Poco M5

- Poco M4 5G

- Poco C55

Q3 2023

- Poco M4 Pro

- Poco X4 Pro 5G

- Poco M4 Pro 5G

Going through this list you might say that Poco has covered more or less all the popular devices and its budget range also. However, when you look at the timeline, having just one phone updated to MIUI 14 in Q1 this year doesn’t sound promising.

Add to that, you don’t even know if the company will be able to stick to these timelines, especially when they have a big condition saying the dates are subject to change. By the time Poco brings MIUI 14 to the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco M5 devices, you will start hearing about the Android 14 version from Google.

Xiaomi has improved in many aspects but software continues to be its Achilles heel as it faces challenges in rolling out the new version over the MIUI interface quicker. While most users are not bothered by these things, it still puts the brand in a different light and we hope it can change that perception in the near future.

