Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone sale in India is on Tuesday, 5 April at 12 PM and the company is giving you exciting offers during its first sale of the device. Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in India last week and you can buy the smartphone via the sale online on Tuesday.

Poco X4 Pro 5G made its debut at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona a few months back. It gets the Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with the Indian variant.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Price in India And Offer

Poco X4 Pro 5G comes in three variants, with the prices starting from Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. But during the first Poco X4 Pro 5G sale in India, you can pick up this device for Rs 17,999 thanks to the Rs 1,000 instant discount availed through HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

Similarly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be purchased for Rs 18,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is available for Rs 20,999 during this sale. You also have the option of exchanging the older Poco X series phones and get additional discount up to Rs 3,000 on the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone.

Poco X4 Pro 5G India Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display which supports 120Hz high refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It comes powered by Snapdragon 695 octa-core 5G chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is further expandable. On the imaging front, the Poco X4 Pro 5G Indian variant has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel shooter.

Poco X4 Pro 5G packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging via USB Type C interface.

The phone comes with MIUI 13 version which is still based on the older Android 11 operating system.

