Poco X4 Pro 5G Launched In India Starting at Rs 18,999: Snapdragon 695 Chipset, 64MP Camera, Flipkart Offer And More

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has been launched in India. The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone first debuted globally at the MWC 2022 Barcelona in February 2022, but the India-specific variant comes with a slight change. The global variant includes a 108-megapixel primary, while the India-specific variant comes with a 64-megapixel shooter. Apart from that, the design language remains the same. Interestingly, the Poco X4 Pro 5G features flat-edges, inspired by the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Price in India

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available in three colours - Poco Yellow, Laser Blue, and Laser Black starting April 5 at 12 noon on Flipkart. It will come in three storage variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 18,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 19,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 21,999, respectively. HDFC credit and debit card users can also avail Rs 1,000 instant discount. Further, users can exchange their Poco X-series smartphones such as the Poco X2, Poco X3, and Poco X3 Pro and grab POCO X4 Pro 5G with an additional Rs 3,000 discount.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, which gets a 120Hz high refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The company says watching videos and reading any kind of content will be a treat even under direct sunlight considering the display get 1200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it gets Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 paired UFS 2.2 storage (up to 128GB) and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The chipset comes integrated with a 5G modem that has up to seven 5G bands tuned for the Indian market. Users can also expand the internal memory up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 67W MMT Sonic fast charging support. Poco claims the phone will attain 50 percent in just 15 minutes. The MMT split charging technology aims to prevent overheating.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera system on the Poco X4 Pro 5G houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

