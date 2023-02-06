Poco X5 Pro 5G India Launch Today: Timings, Expected Price And Specifications

Poco X5 Pro 5G Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Poco will launch the upcoming Poco X5 Pro 5G mobile phone in India today at 5:30 pm on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The new mid-range smartphone from Poco is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon chipset, 108MP camera, AMOLED display, and more.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India (Expected)

Ahead of the Poco X5 Pro 5G launch, the price has been tipped by tipster Abhishek Yadav. A YouTube advertisement shared by the leakster confirmed some of the key features of the device, starting price of the Poco X5 Pro 5G along with the sale date and bank offers. The Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India is expected to start from Rs 20,999 including Rs 2,000 ICICI Bank instant discount.

Advertisement

Poco X5 Pro 5G Indian price ₹22,999, ₹2000 off on ICICI Bank card final price ₹20,999 after discount. #Xiaomi #POCOX5PRO #POCOX5Pro5G," he wrote on Twitter. Poco could bring the X5 Pro 5G phone in blue, yellow, and black colour options. Post-launch, the smartphone will be up for sale on the e-commerce site Flipkart.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

Poco X5 Pro 5G is said to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate. The device is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor under the hood. The smartphone might come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging out of the box.

Advertisement

In terms of camera optics, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to come with a triple rear camera set up with a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, you can expect a 16MP front camera. The Poco X5 Pro 5G launch event will start at 5:30 pm tomorrow at the e-commerce website Flipkart.

Read all the Latest Tech News here